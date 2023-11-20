MLT police accredited for highest standards of policing

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department has successfully completed a rigorous accreditation program certifying that it is operating under best practices and standards for law enforcement.

The program is administered by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs and involves an eight-phase process over several months, according to a news release.

The certification is awarded for a four-year period. The department has maintained accreditation since 2011.

“We are proud to be accredited,” Police Chief Pete Caw said. “It means our department has again achieved the highest standards for our profession.”

Accreditation includes administrative and operational effectiveness, fair recruitment and employment practices, records management, use of technology, health and safety, training, and other important law enforcement functions.