MLT Planning Commission to join City Council for March 14 work meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council will meet with the Planning Commission at its Thursday, March 14 work/study session to discuss the commission’s 2018 accomplishments and the 2019 work program. The group will also address the city’s 2017-2018 Comprehensive Plan performance measures and actions.

The council is also scheduled to:

– Review the city’s draft Sewer Comprehensive Plan for submittal to Department of Health and Department of Ecology

– Hear an update on development activities.

– Review a recommendation for an interim Recreation & Parks Advisory Commission member appointment

– Review the 2019-2021 collective bargaining agreement with the Mountlake Terrace Police Guild.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday in interim City Hall, 6100 219th St. S.W., 2nd floor. You can see the complete agenda here.