MLT Planning Commission to host public hearing Oct. 11 on stormwater rule changes

The Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission will host a public hearing Monday, Oct. 11 to consider updates to the city’s stormwater codes.

Code revisions include adopting the most recent stormwater management manual, adding new language for basin planning and source control of pollutants, and clarifying existing stormwater regulations for consistency.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. via Zoom, with the option to participate by telephone. The public may provide comment during the meeting or submit written comment in advance. Written statements are due by 4 p.m. Oct. 11 to Lisa Plancich at lplancich@mltwa.gov. Comments become part of the public record.

After discussion, the planning commission will make a recommendation to the Mountlake Terrace City Council, which is expected to take up the issue at a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 10. A public hearing and vote is tentatively scheduled on Nov. 15.

To listen to next week’s meeting via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782. To watch online, go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (874 9091 7463) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it on your device); 3) Enter passcode (101121).

Additional instructions and the agenda are available at www.cityofmlt.com/129.