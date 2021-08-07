MLT Planning Commission to hold Aug 9 public hearing on building, fire codes

The Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission will review recommended updates to building and fire codes at a public hearing on Monday, Aug. 9.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. via Zoom, with the option to participate by telephone.

This review reflects recent changes to the International Building Code and International Fire Code. The changes have been adopted by the state, and are recommended by local building and fire officials.

Upon approval, the planning commission will forward its recommendation to the Mountlake Terrace City Council, which is expected to revisit the topic for final consideration in early September.

Any person wishing to provide public comment for Monday’s meeting can participate via Zoom or submit written comments by 4 p.m. on Aug. 9 to Lisa Plancich at lplancich@mltwa.gov. Comments become part of the public record.

To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting online, go tohttps://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (821 0970 0291) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it on your device); 3) Enter passcode (080921). The meeting link is here.

Additional meeting information and instructions are available at www.cityofmlt.com/129.