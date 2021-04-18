MLT Planning Commission to hold April 26 public hearing on zoning code text amendments

The Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission is holding a public hearing at 7 p.m. Monday, April 26 to consider minor amendments to the city’s zoning code. The commission is expected to make a recommendation to the City Council for final consideration in May.

The amendments to the Title 19 code include adding temporary use provisions for locating food trucks; allowing for covered porches and patios in current front yard setbacks with limitations on height and enclosures; and adding allowances for carports in all residential zones. The standards allowing carports will include setbacks behind the front façade of dwellings and fully enclosed storage not visible from the street right-of-way or adjoining properties.

Additionally, an amendment is proposed to the use table in MTMC 19.50.040, to allow for medical and health care uses on specifically identified ground-level block frontages or designated corners. They are currently identified as not being allowed.

Any person interested in these proposals may testify via Zoom during the public hearing and be heard in support of, or in opposition to, this proposal. Written comments regarding the meeting may also be submitted to the Planning Commission until 4 p.m. on April 26, to the attention of Lisa Plancich via email atlplancich@mltwa.gov, and will become part of the permanent record.

Here are some options to participate in the meeting: 1) To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting online, go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (845 3501 4451) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it on your device); 3) Enter passcode (042621).

Meeting information will be posted at www.cityofmlt.com/129 closer to the date.