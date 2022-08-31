MLT photographer shares art with global themes

September will bring a new photography exhibit to the Mountlake Terrace Library.

Benjamin Hou, a Mountlake Terrace resident and volunteer with the Arts Advisory Commission, will present scenes captured while traveling the world.

“Every day came with a new experience with every turn of the corner revealing something deeply fascinating,” he said in an artist statement. “I strongly believe that truly immersing oneself in the customs, practices, and traditions of a new culture allows for a stronger, deeper understanding of a region, a people, and their cultures. This is especially true for many of us who have grown up in Western countries.”

Travel has taught him just how much people have in common, despite their misconceptions and assumptions about one another, he said.

“Photography is a wonderful means for preserving and communicating messages, feelings, moods, and scenes that may be difficult to summarize in written or spoken word,” he said. “Through photography, I strive to … show that our shared humanity ties us together.”

Mountlake Terrace Library hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Monthly exhibits are coordinated through the city’s Arts Advisory Commission. Together, the commission and the Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts sponsor the annual art show. This year, it will run Sept. 24-Oct. 1.

Learn more about Ben Hou at www.feverish.vision.