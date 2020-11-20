MLT Pavilion Pool to reopen Nov. 23

The Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion pool (5303 228th St. S.W.) will reopen beginning Monday, Nov. 23, on a limited basis. Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for lap swimming, water walking or suspended individual water running or exercise.

To participate, patrons must first call 425-776-9173 during the above hours and make a reservation, as attendance is limited to comply with the state’s COVID-19 regulations.

Lap swimming will be permitted for two swimmers per lane, with five lanes available. Three individuals may participate in the lazy river for water walking and two people may participate in individual exercise in the deep area. Sessions will last one hour, with 15 minutes between sessions for sanitizing equipment and hard surfaces.

This schedule is temporary as the city is working on staffing and compliance with state regulations. Information about the pool schedule as well as any changes is available at www.mltrec.com/531. Changes will be announced on the city’s social media sites (Mountlake Terrace Recreation & Parks and City of Mountlake Terrace Government on Facebook, CityofMLT on Twitter, and mltrecreation on Instagram) in addition to our website at mltrec.com.

Swimmers should arrive in their swimming attire ready to swim to limit the use of the locker rooms. Lockers will not be available; swimmers should bring bags for their belongings to store on deck. Locker rooms will be available for showering before entering the pool only, as well as the restroom facilities. The on-deck shower is also available to use before entering the pool. Patrons must wear masks over your nose and mouth while in the building until entering or leaving the water but are not required while in the water.

The Pavilion will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Pavilion phones will not be staffed until 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23. In the meantime, questions can be emailed to mltrecreation@mltwa.gov for responses during business hours, Monday through Friday.