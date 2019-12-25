MLT Pavilion pool to be on modified schedule during winter break

A reminder that the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion Pool will have a modified schedule during the holidays, with some time changes and adjusted swims through Jan. 5. The entire Pavilion will be closed Jan.1 for the holidays.

The Winter Break Schedule runs through Jan. 5, 2020. The schedule is available in the lobby of the Recreation Pavilion or at www.cityofmlt.com/531/Pool-Schedule.

There are added Recreation Swims from 1:15-2:45 p.m. during the weekdays. There are also extra evening Recreation Swims on Thursday, Dec. 26 and Thursday, Jan. 2 from 4:45-6:15 p.m. The Pavilion will have earlier closing times on Thursday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Dec. 31. For most of the schedule, the start times will be as usual. The Pavilion will open at 6 a.m. on Dec. 26. There are no swimming lessons scheduled during winter break.

To register online, go to www.mltrec.com. For information or to register by phone, call the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.