MLT Pavilion Pool swimming lessons to restart in April

Mountlake Terrace Pavilion Pool will resume swimming lessons beginning Monday, April 12. Five levels will be offered including three preschool levels and two school-age levels. Sessions will run for two weeks on Monday and Wednesday or Tuesday and Thursday between 4-6 p.m.

Registration will take place online only at www.mltrec.com, where you can click on the registration button to go into the DASH registration system. The lessons will be 30 minutes long and capacity is limited to three students for preschool classes and four students for school-age classes.

Registration will be open April 5-7 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the first Monday and Wednesday session (April 12-21) or first Tuesday and Thursday session (April 13-22). For sessions two through five, online registration will begin at 9 a.m. on the Friday following the previous session until classes are filled.

Children must be distanced in the water and swim instructors will be wearing PPE shields in the water or masks when on deck.

Showers will be available on deck or in the locker rooms. There will be a limit of five minutes in the locker room/shower area. We ask that children be brought ready to go in their swim attire. Locker rooms will have a limit of eight people, showers will have a limit of four people, and guests must maintain 6 feet of distance from others not in their household. Spectators on deck will be limited to one per student and must use designated distanced seating on bleachers and benches.

When attending programs at the Recreation Pavilion, it is required that everyone wear a mask (except for when in the pool/water), and stay physically distanced from other patrons and staff. If you or your child are exhibiting symptoms of illness, do not attend swimming or enter the facility.

For questions or more information, contact the Aquatics staff at 425-776-9173, extension 1120, or email mltrecreation@mltwa.gov.