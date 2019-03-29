MLT Pavilion offering special spring break pool schedule

Take advantage of the special spring break pool schedule at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion April 1 through 5. The spring break pool schedule is available online at /DocumentCenter/View/17562.

Extra Recreation Swims are scheduled for Monday through Friday 1:15-2:45 p.m. and 2:55-4:25 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays 6:40-7:55 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays 6:00-7:15 p.m.

Safety courses offered during the break include a Junior Lifeguarding class for 11-14 year olds Monday through Thursday 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. and a Lifeguard Training class Monday through Friday 2:00-8:00 p.m. For registration or more information, please visitwww.mltrec.com and click on Swimming Pool, then Safety Courses.

Becoming a certified lifeguard provides a great opportunity to gain employment at swimming pools. The Recreation Pavilion is currently taking applications for swimming instructors and lifeguards.

April Pools Day is on Saturday, April 6, from 5-6 p.m. This free event includes safety stations to learn about water safety, a raffle for swimming lessons and lifejackets, and a free swim at the end for all who participate.

For more information, contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173 or for a complete listing of swim schedules and times check the Recreation website at www.mltrec.com.