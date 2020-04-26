MLT Parks and Recreation offers new fitness Youtube channel

During the Governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” Order, the Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Department took the message to heart and have created a Youtube channel, which aims to use creative ways to keep their dance and fitness class participants active and learning.

The Recreation Pavilion offers instructional dance and fitness videos to community members who want stay active during the quarantine. Instructors have made recordings at home that focus on the classes they were teaching before the “Stay Home” order was issued. The channel — which can be found here — will showcase dance and fitness classes as well as other fun videos created by the city’s recreation staff.

Currently, there are videos for ballet, tap, Irish step, pre-Jazz and lyrical classes. Fitness classes with uploads include Gentle Yoga and Stott Pilates, both of which are great fitness activities in small spaces. New videos are being posted regularly that are free and open to the public so feel free to share. City Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen said city staff hope to keep everyone moving and upbeat during the quarantine.

Links to the channel can also posted on the Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Facebook page. Community members can subscribe and receive notifications when new videos are uploaded. For more information contact the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173.