MLT parade will go on, but festival is canceled due to ‘budget limitations’

Despite the efforts of nonprofit MLT Cares to reestablish a summer festival in Mountlake Terrace, organizers have announced they had to cancel it due to lack of funding. The good news: The annual Seafair-sanctioned parade will go on as scheduled Friday, July 18.

The parade will run from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. July 18. The route will begin at 234th Street Southwest, moving northbound along 56th Avenue West through the city center, ending at Evergreen Playfield Complex at 222nd Street Southwest, according to the MLT Cares website.

Since 1994, Mountlake Terrace residents have gathered each summer for the multi-day Tour de Terrace parade and celebration. In January, Tour de Terrace founders the Smith family announced their decision to “retire” the event. In response, local nonprofit MLT Cares in February said they planned to host the MLT Festival – inspired by Tour de Terrace – to keep Mountlake Terrace’s summer tradition alive.

But in June, MLT Cares directors said they were canceling the festival, originally scheduled for July 18-20, due to fundraising challenges. The total estimated cost of the event was $50,000, but the group was only able to secure half of that, directors said in a June announcement.

“We are writing to inform you of a difficult decision regarding this year’s Mountlake Terrace Festival,” MLT Cares said in a website announcement. “After careful consideration and extensive efforts to raise the necessary funds, we regret to share that most of the festival’s events will be cancelled due to budget limitations.”

“A large portion of the budget was needed for essential infrastructure — such as tents, tables, chairs, a stage, and sound equipment — which alone exceeded our available resources,” the directors continued. “Even if we managed to cover those expenses, we would not have the means to hire bands, sound engineers, or staff to produce the shows and ensure a quality experience.”

Tour de Terrace was created by former Mountlake Terrace Mayor and City Councilmember Jerry Smith and his wife Judi, launching a beloved summer tradition in Mountlake Terrace. Residents gathered for three days of fun, complete with a carnival, a street fair, food and live music.

During this year’s July 18 parade, attendees can expect floats, marching bands, classic cars and a parade full of community leaders and first responders, MLT Cares’ website reads. There are still opportunities to be a part of the parade, with applications due July 10.

For more information, visit the MLT Cares website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.