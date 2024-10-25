MLT opens applications for 2025 Lodging Tax grants

The City of Mountlake Terrace has $50,000 in lodging tax grants for qualified events and projects promoting tourism in 2025. These are funded through taxes collected from Studio 6 Hotel in Mountlake Terrace.

Lodging tax funds must be used to market or operate special events and festivals designed to attract tourists. Under state law, they may also support the operations of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by nonprofits.

These programs should potentially increase overnight visits to Studio 6 and create a positive economic impact. For years, lodging tax funds have helped support community events such as the 3rd of July Fireworks, Arts of the Terrace, and Tour de Terrace.

Applicants should review the criteria and required paperwork at www.cityofmlt.com/464. All materials must be received by 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec.19.

The city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will review the applications and make a recommendation to the city council. Allocation of the funds is tentatively scheduled for the Jan. 23, 2025, Mountlake Terrace City Council meeting

For more information, or to request mailed copies of the application information, contact Andrew Appelwick, events coordinator, at 425-744-6287, aappelwick@mltwa.gov.