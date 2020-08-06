MLT offering temporary outdoor use permits for businesses

In an effort to assist businesses during the Governor’s “Safe Start Washington” program, as well as the city’s desire to address the community’s interest in allowing food trucks, the City of Mountlake Terrace has created a temporary outdoor use permit for restaurants, retail and other businesses.

The temporary outdoor use permit is intended for those businesses that may be able to expand their capacity to seat or service customers during a modified Phase 1, Phase 2 or Phase 3 of the Safe Start Washington Order. The business must follow physical distancing guidelines while resuming operations. All uses allowed under the Temporary Outdoor Use Permit are intended to be temporary and moveable. No permanent structures are allowed. Outdoor space may include a combination of sidewalk space and private parking areas — provided that safe pedestrian and vehicle access is maintained — or limited opportunities for food trucks.

Anyone considering temporary outdoor uses should be mindful of adjacent business and residential occupancies, the city said.

The permit application can be submitted electronically to the city’s permit specialists. All fees for this temporary permit are waived until further notice. The permits will be expedited to help the local businesses stay financially stable during the current economic downturn and the challenges of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online temporary outdoor use permit can be found here. For more information about the Temporary Outdoor Use Permit, call the Community and Economic Development Department at 425-744-6278.