MLT offering child care to workers returning under Phase 2

The City of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks Department is now taking registration for child care for children currently in the department program as well as any children of workers returning under Phase 2 of the Governor’s Safe Start Order or vulnerable children who do not have alternative care.

The city has limited capacity to extend the program beyond helping families that meet the qualifications as set forth by the Governor’s “Safe Start” Order, Phase 2. The child care program is held at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Daily rates are available. Parents may register for days they are working or for a full week. Full week prices are a total for five days of the daily rate. The cost of the camp is $33 per day or $165 per week for Mountlake Terrace residents. The non-resident cost is $36 per day or $180 per week.

To register, email Renee Norton at rnorton@ci.mlt.wa.us. For more information, call the Recreation Pavilion at 425-776-9173 on weekdays between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. due to limited staffing. In compliance with the “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order, the Pavilion is closed for in-person information so please call or email.