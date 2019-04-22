MLT Off-Leash Dog Park spring cleanup set for April 27

The MLT Off-Leash Dog Park is hosting a spring cleanup from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27 at the park, located at 53rd Avenue West and 228th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace.

Help pick up trash, rake bark chips and pull blackberry bushes. Bring a rake, pitchfork, shovel, work gloves and waterproof boots.

Please no gas or power-operated tools. Volunteers are also asked to leave their dogs at home for this trip — then bring them back later to enjoy a clean park.

Enjoy free lunch afterward with other MLT Parks volunteers at Ballinger Park — part of the Earth Day cleanup event.