MLT National Night Out receives participation award

The City of Mountlake Terrace was recently selected as a national award winner for its outstanding participation for National Night Out Against Crime, a crime, drug and violence prevention program by the National Association of Town Watch.

Over 1,000 people celebrated the Mountlake Terrace National Night Out event this year. Organized by city employees from all departments, National Night Out emphasizes meeting neighbors, reducing crime, and celebrating community. Mountlake Terrace was one of 45 medium-sized cities (population 15,000 – 50,000) nationwide to receive this recognition.

Premera Blue Cross, the city’s largest employer, has been the primary sponsor of this event for 23 years. Dozens of local businesses, however, provide cash donations and supplies to cover the costs of the free food and entertainment provided for the community.

“Thanks to Premera’s generosity and the support of many local businesses, the City of Mountlake Terrace is able to provide this wonderful family, friendly event for our community,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen.

National Night Out is held at Evergreen Playfield and features a myriad of entertainment for all ages including balloon and caricature artists, bouncy houses, face painting, public safety vehicles on display, and a popular Bike Rodeo with free bike helmets. There were also demonstrations and safety talks provided by city staff and the Mountlake Terrace Dance Program.

The National Association of Town Watch has recognized the City of Mountlake Terrace’s event as a National Award Winner for its outstanding participation for several years.