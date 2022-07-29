MLT National Night Out Aug. 2 to include food drive, HomeStreet Bank hydro

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting its award-winning National Night Out from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at the Evergreen Playfield Complex, 22205 56th Ave. W.

New this year is a food drive to help replenish the food banks. There will also be “Cornhole with the Cops,” a show by the Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz II Combo and a demo from Terrace Brier Soccer Club. A special guest will be H1 Unlimited driver Jimmy Shane, who will attend in racing gear to sign autographs alongside HomeStreet Bank’s hydroplane “Miss HomeStreet.” Currently Miss HomeStreet and Shane are leading the national standings for H1 unlimited racing.

“Thanks to support from Premera Blue Cross and other local sponsors, this event is completely free, and there will be food, fun and information on how to stay safe!” Community Relations Director Virginia Clough said.

National Night Out Against Crime is returning to Mountlake Terrace after a pandemic hiatus. It will also feature children’s games, balloon artist, caricature artist, DJ music, face painting, and a visit from Smokey Bear. Volunteers from the Nile Shrine will cook up hot dogs provided by Double DD Meats, and city staff and board and commission members will serve them along with snacks and drinks.

Additionally, police, fire, public works and other public safety vehicles will be on display and available to touch and experience. Personnel will be on hand to answer questions.

National Night Out promotes police/community partnerships and local camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places. Booths will include the city council, the Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission, city staff and nearly 30 local service organizations and business sponsors. Many of the community partners will have giveaway items with the information they provide.

“This event connects residents, businesses and non-profit agencies with the city to provide information and resources in a fun and casual environment,” Clough said.

The city said it is is grateful for the support of the following sponsors and donors: Premera Blue Cross, Sound Community Bank, Mountlake Terrace Plaza, Ballinger Thriftway, Double DD Meats, Espresso Break, HomeStreet Bank, MTYAA, Nile Shrine Center, Tour de Terrace and Waste Management.