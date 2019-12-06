MLT man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing and distributing images of child rape

A Mountlake Terrace man was sentenced Friday in U.S District Court in Seattle to 10 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Christopher Lee Wood, 41, pleaded guilty July 15, 2019 — about a year after law enforcement served a search warrant on his home. A Seattle Police detective working with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had identified Wood as the person using file sharing software to distribute images of child rape.

At the sentencing hearing Friday, U.S. District Judge Richard A. Jones noted that every time Wood sent an image out, someone else is looking at it and multiplying the damage to the child in the image.

According to records filed in the case, Wood was using peer-to-peer file sharing software to distribute and trade images of child sexual abuse. When law enforcement seized his electronic devices, they found 42 images and 69 video files showing minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Investigators also found seven images of a young child in lascivious poses.

The images of that young child had not been distributed, and Wood had deleted them from his computer. But the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the images of a young child known to Wood were a critical reason for the 10-year sentence.

A news release announcing Woods’ sentencing stated that he made lascivious images of a “child left in his care.” U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Emily Langlie said that Wood was not providing child care services. Because the office wants to limit ways of identifying the victim, she declined to describe the child’s relationship to Wood, but added that “it is safe to say there is no reason to think members of the public as large were victims.”

The case was investigated by the Seattle Police led Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.