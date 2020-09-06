MLT man injured, Highway 99 closed after motorcycle strikes SUV

A Mountlake Terrace man driving a motorcycle sustained serious injuries Saturday morning after colliding with an SUV, causing road closures on Highway 99 near 186th Street Southwest in Lynnwood.

Lynnwood police said the motorcyclist — a man in his 20s — is in critical condition after he struck the driver’s side of an SUV while making a left turn from 186th Street Southwest onto Highway 99. The driver of the SUV — a Lynnwood man in his 70s — was reportedly uninjured.

The collision occurred just before 11 a.m. causing a road closure on Highway 99 until 4:30 p.m., police said.

The Lynnwood Police Department traffic unit is investigating the collision nad has asked community members with video of it — perhaps from a surveillance camera at a business along this stretch of 99 — to contact Sgt. Jason Valentine at jvalentine@lynnwoodwa.gov.