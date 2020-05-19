MLT man arrested after opening fire in Lynnwood apartment, taking child from estranged wife

The Pinewood Square Apartment unit — located in the 6500 block 208th Street Southwest — where a man fired multiple shots and took his son from his estranged wife. (Photo courtesy of the Lynnwood Police Department)

This story was updated May 19 with new information from the Lynnwood Police Department.

A 38-year-old Mountlake Terrace man was arrested late Monday night after he allegedly entered the Lynnwood apartment of his estranged wife, threatened her with a firearm and left with their 5-year-old child.

At 10 p.m. Monday, the Lynnwood Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance at Pinewood Square Apartment in the 6500 block 208th Street Southwest, after a man entered the apartment of his estranged wife and fired “about half a dozen” rounds into the wall, and then left with their child.

With assistance from the Edmonds and Mountlake Terrace police departments, the man was located less than an hour later in his Mountlake Terrace residence in the 4800 block of 236th Street Southwest, where he was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported and Lynnwood police detectives are still investigating the incident.

The suspect was booked in Snohomish County Jail for multiple felonies including first-degree domestic violence assault, reckless endangerment and threats to kill.

–By Cody Sexton

