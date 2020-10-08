MLT lodging tax funds available to promote tourism in 2021

The City of Mountlake Terrace has $25,000 in lodging tax funds available to qualified applicants for projects and events that promote tourism in 2021.

Lodging tax funds come from the taxes collected from Studio 6 Hotel located at 6017 244th St. S.W.

Those awarded lodging tax funds must use funds for marketing or operation of special events and festivals designed to attract tourists. They may also support the operations of tourism-related facilities owned or operated by nonprofit organizations according to law.

Programs or events should have the potential to increase overnight visits to Studio 6 and/or create a positive economic impact. Lodging tax funds have helped support community events such as the 3rd of July Fireworks event, Tour de Terrace and Arts of the Terrace.

Applicants are advised to read the Guidelines and Criteria found on the Lodging Tax Funds webpage under “Community/Stay Informed” or contact Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen at 425-744-6206 or cityhall@ci.mlt.wa.us.

Application materials must be received by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 13. To learn more and view the application materials, visit cityofmlt.com/464.

The city’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee will review the applications and make a recommendation to the Mountlake Terrace City Council based on the adopted criteria. Allocation of the funds is tentatively scheduled for the Jan. 4, 2021 city council meeting.