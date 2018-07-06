MLT Library to present reading magic show on Monday, July 9

The Mountlake Terrace Library is hosting a Reading Magic Show on Monday, July 9 with a local magician.

Every book is a magic book, but only when you read it! An evening of magical fun will be presented by Northwest magician Jeff Evans, whose career in magic began from a book of coin tricks he read when he was twelve years old.

This event is supported by Friends of the Mountlake Terrace Library and is suitable for children in elementary and middle school.

The event runs from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 9. The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.