MLT Library to present Phyllis Thornton painting exhibit April 1-30

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission will showcase the Phyllis Thornton Painting Exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library from April 1-30.

“Drawing and painting have been a passion of mine from a very early age,” Thornton said. “I knew I would study art as early as high school and even as a small child I loved to draw.”

Thornton earned a bachelor’s degree in commercial art from the University of Washington. Her career began in Santa Monica, Calif. at a small advertising agency. Thornton worked in the art department of Craftsman Press Printing Company and painted murals for JC Penney in Seattle. She served as a graphics designer and manager of graphic artists for Boeing Co. Thornton was a docent at the Seattle Art Museum and has had artwork published in Art State: Washington, an art book featuring 33 Washington artists.

Thornton is a member of Oil Painters of America and Seattle CoArts. She has studied with Dianne Dunn, Julann Campbell, Liana Bennett, Michele Usibelli and Mike Wise.

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community.

The show will run through the month of April at the Mountlake Terrace Library located at 23300 58th Avenue West, Mountlake Terrace. It will be available for viewing Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m.