The Mountlake Terrace Library is hosting a wiggling robot building class on Saturday, June 16.

Create a robot that wiggles! Race your creation against other Wiggle-Bots, or go for a personal record. Supported by Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation and Friends of the Mountlake Terrace Library.

The class on Saturday, June 16 runs from 1-2 p.m. and is geared toward kids ages 5-13. Registration is required at this link.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.