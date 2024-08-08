MLT Library Second Tuesday Book Group to discuss ‘Nomadland’ Aug. 13

The Second Tuesday Book Group at the Mountlake Terrace Library will meet Aug. 13 to discuss Nomadland by Jessica Bruder.

The group meets the second Tuesday of each month at 5:15 p.m. in the library’s small meeting room.

Copies of Nomadland are available at the check-out desk at the library, located at 23300 58th Ave. W.

Mountlake Terrace.

Jessica Bruder spent several years traveling with older Americans who have become itinerant workers in order to make ends meet. In Nomadland, she describes how they assume a “wheel estate” (instead of “real estate”) existence as they travel from one seasonal job to the next, exchanging information on safe camping sites and enjoying the camaraderie of the road. Bruder vividly and sympathetically characterizes these “workampers” as she critiques the financial systems that have led them to adopt this solution.

