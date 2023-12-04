MLT Library Second Tuesday Book Group meets Dec. 12

The Mountlake Terrace Library hosts a Second Tuesday Book Group, with the next meeting from 5:15-6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12. The book is “Breakfast at Sally’s” by Richard Lemieux.

This true account of the author’s descent from his luxurious family life to homelessness describes the events that prompted his estrangement from his family, his failed suicide and his visits to Salvation Army kitchens.

The gathering is in the library’s small meeting room. The library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.