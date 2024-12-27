MLT Library Second Tuesday Book Group — ‘An American Marriage’ Jan. 14

Join the Second Tuesday Book Group for a friendly discussion about “An American Marriage” by Tayari Jones from 6:15-7:15 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

The book is an insightful look into the lives of two people bound and separated by forces beyond their control. Newlyweds Celestial and Roy, the living embodiment of the New South, are settling into their routine when Roy is sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

Copies of the book are available at the checkout desk.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is at 23300 58th Ave W., Mountlake Terrace.

To request a sign language interpreter, complete the online form or contact the Mountlake Terrace Library at least two weeks before the event.

Interpreters will be provided based on availability.