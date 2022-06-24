MLT Library exhibit to showcase Shoreline painter Cheryl Hufnagel in July

A Shoreline artist specializing in pastels will have a new exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library in July.

Cheryl Hufnagel is planning an array inspired by local landscapes and mountain scenes, along with portraits of cats and dogs, centered by a large floral work.

Her paintings communicate her feelings of peace and joy, she said, especially those found in the connections between faith and humanity.

“I love color and light … those are the things that attract me,” she said.

A lifelong artist, Hufnagel began working in pastels in 1993 and studied with several notable pastel artists. She is a member of the NW Pastel Society, Seattle Co-Arts, and ArtistsConnect. Her work previously has been shown at the Mountlake Terrace Library and the Arts of the Terrace Juried Art Show.

“I desire to craft a vibrant and emotional interpretation of my subject,” she wrote in an artist statement. “The results are often unexpected, keeping me intrigued, motivated, learning, and growing.”

The Mountlake Terrace Library hours are Monday-Tuesday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Sunday 1-5 p.m. Monthly exhibits there are coordinated through the city’s Arts Advisory Commission. Together, the commission and the Mountlake Terrace Friends of the Arts sponsor the annual art show. This year, it will run Sept. 24-Oct. 1. A call for artists is open through Aug. 12.