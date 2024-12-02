MLT Library celebrates city anniversary with second display for December

The Mountlake Terrace Library is celebrating the city’s 70th Anniversary with “Then and Now,” the second display showcasing the city’s history.

During December, the library will display photos, maps and articles from the city’s history, such as aerial photos of the original cinderblock houses built in 1949 and the winner of “Miss County Line” in 1955.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

For more information about the event, click here.

To contact Sno-Isle Libraries for questions online, click here.