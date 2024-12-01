MLT Library book group to discuss ‘Beautiful Ruins’ Dec. 10

The Mountlake Terrace Library’s Second Tuesday Book Group will meet from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10 to discuss Beautiful Ruins by Jess Walter.

Copies of the book are available at the check-out desk.

The story begins in 1962 on a rocky patch of the sun-drenched Italian coastline, where a young innkeeper, chest-deep in daydreams, looks out over the incandescent waters of the Ligurian Sea and spies an apparition: A tall, thin woman, a vision in white, approaching him on a boat. She is an American starlet, and she is dying. And the story begins again today, half a world away, when an elderly Italian man shows up on a movie studio’s back lot searching for the mysterious woman he last saw at his hotel decades earlier.

You can learn more about the book group event here. The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.