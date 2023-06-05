MLT June 17 dance recital draws on Wild West inspiration

The Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy is presenting its year-end recital, “Wild Wild West,” on June 17.

Performances will be at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online or at the box office one hour before each show.

The Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy team has curated a collection of fun and thoughtful dances that are inspired by the beauty of the West. Think mountains, deserts, rivers, flora, fauna and the spirit of exploration. We’ll take a visit to the local barn dance and watch a snake oil salesman make their pitch.

“Late-night musings around a campfire under a vast starry sky lead to thoughts about who we are, where we’re headed, and the seasons of life,” said Chloe Davenport, dance and fitness programmer. “Come see this entertaining live show and support your dance community!

MLT Dance Academy, a program through the city’s recreation and parks department, provides instruction in ballet, jazz, lyrical, tap and Irish step dance for ages 3.5 through adult.