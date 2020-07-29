MLT house fire causes more than $425,000 damage, displaces family of five

A fire caused major damage to a Mountlake Terrace house Tuesday afternoon and displaced a family of five, according to South County Fire.

Fire crews responded to multiple calls from residents reporting smoke and flames coming from a one-story house in the 22100 block of 39th Avenue West. Three teenage girls were in the yard of the home when the fire broke out. The girls and neighbors reported hearing the smoke alarm going off, said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes.

Fire crews had the fire under control within 15 minutes, but the house was left uninhabitable. Damage done to the house was reported to be valued at more than $425,000.

No one was reported injured. Red Cross is assisting the family of five displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to investigators.