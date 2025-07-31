MLT Grocery Outlet ribbon cutting Aug. 7

The much-anticipated Mountlake Terrace Grocery Outlet will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 7.

The first 100 customers on opening day will receive a Bliss Buck gift card, and shoppers will receive a free reusable bag with their purchase throughout the opening week.

Any customer who registers for the Grocery Outlet phone app and selects Mountlake Terrace as their home store will also receive a $5 coupon toward a $15 purchase.

Tommy and Racheal Harmon, the independent owners/operators of the Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood locations, will also present a $1,000 donation to Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.

The Mountlake Terrace Grocery Outlet is located at 24360 Van Ry Blvd., next to UNC Urgent Care.