MLT Grocery Outlet grand opening: Line formed at 4:30 AM, store opened at 7

Tommy and Racheal Harmon cut the ribbon celebrating the opening of their family-owned Mountlake Terrace Grocery Outlet Thursday, filling a demand from locals for more shopping options.

The excitement for the Aug. 7 grand opening had people lined up around the building and parking lot, across to Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant. It wasn’t just about being one of the first few in the store, but the possibility of being among the first 100 shoppers to get a gift card ranging from $5 to $500.

Some already had shopping carts with them in line and were ready to go, long before the 7 a.m. opening. One Mountlake Terrace resident, Mark, was the first in line at 4:30 a.m.

“I told my wife I was going to get up at 3:45 [a.m.], and she said, ‘You’re crazy.’” Mark said.

Crazy or not, Mark remained true to his word and was the first shopper through the doors.

With the doors open, the DJ set the festive party atmosphere as free snacks and drinks were being served, putting people in a good mood that set the pace for the morning.

A 10 a.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony featured Mayor Kyoko Matsumoto Wright, Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl and Councilmembers Steve Woodard, Erin Murray, Rick Ryan and William Paige Jr., plus members of the Mountlake Terrace Chamber of Commerce.

“I already saw some things I’m going to pick up,” Matsumoto Wright said to her fellow councilmembers before the ceremony.

The first 100 shoppers weren’t the only ones to benefit during the opening. The Concern for Neighbors food bank received a $1,000 donation from the Harmon family.

Concern for Neighbors has been receiving fewer donations while food prices and the number of clients they help increase. The Harmons not only donated money but have also agreed to be a supplier.

Some may wonder why so many people are excited about a discount grocery store. For those living near the Town Center, there are a few stores that are within walking distance. Larger grocery stores are closer to the borders of town.

Mayor Pro Tem Bryan Wahl said it was a three-year process to get a grocery store closer to the Town Center, which was built into the Mountlake Terrace Vision 2044 Comprehensive Plan based on resident input.

With the store’s location and access to public transportation, Wahl said it improves the walkability of the city.

Concern for Neighbors’ Brown said that lower grocery prices will help as food prices rise nationwide.

There is another advantage to the Mountlake Terrace Grocery Outlet: it’s owned by community-focused locals. The Harmons live in Mountlake Terrace, just six minutes away from the store.

You can watch a video of the grand opening here.