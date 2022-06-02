MLT Garden Club holding annual spring planting event Friday

The Mountlake Terrace Garden Club is holding its annual spring planting event Friday, June 3. The planting effort will start at 4:50 p.m. with garden beds located outside of the Mountlake Terrace Library before then moving to four other planting sites located throughout the city.

The garden club recently cleared weeds from the planting sites and “now it’s time for the joy of planting,” organizers noted. “Come learn the Garden Club’s impressive flower-flat-flipping planting method. You can play a role in making our community beautiful and bring smiles to residents and visitors this summer.”

It is recommended that participants bring their own garden gloves, although the garden club will have some extra pairs available at Friday’s planting event.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is located at 23300 58th Ave. W.