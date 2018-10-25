MLT film screening Oct. 30 recognizes Disability Employment Awareness month

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and Work Opportunities will be hosting a viewing of the movie, Intelligent Lives Oct. 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Cinebarre Theater, 6009 244th St. S.W. in Mountlake Terrace.

Tickets for the film, presented in collaboration with the ARC of Snohomish County and Sherwood Community Services, are for ages 21-plus and can be purchased at www.workopportunities.org. You can view the trailer at www.facebook.com/intelligentlives/videos/245800996040666/.

Work Opportunities will also be celebrating its new Lynnwood location, at 4232 198th St. S.W., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. Oct. 31.

The mission of Work Opportunities is to promote self-determination, self-respect, and valued participation in the community for persons with disabilities through work.