MLT Economic Vitality and Town Center Task Force to meet Oct. 23

The City of Mountlake Terrace Economic Vitality and Town Center Task Force will meet Tuesday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers, interim city hall, 6100 219th St. S.W. Ste 200, Mountlake Terrace.

The agenda for the Oct. 23 task force meeting — open to the public — includes a summary of the visual preference survey ratings from the Oct. 9 meeting, and preferred design themes — building, streetscapes and landscaping. In addition, consultant SCJ is going to take task force members on a visual tour of selected town center development districts throughout the Puget Sound region. The group is also scheduled to reaffirm its guiding principles.

You can learn more about the work of the task force here.