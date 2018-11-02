MLT Economic Vitality and Town Center Task Force meeting Nov. 6

The City of Mountlake Terrace is hosting the next Economic Vitality Strategy and Town Center Task Force meeting Tuesday, Nov. 6, starting at 6 p.m. in the Mountlake Terrace City Council Chambers, 6100 – 219th St. S.W., Ste.200.Suite 220).

The purpose of this planning effort — open to the public — includes identifying and developing recommended updates to the City’s Economic Vitality Strategy, development codes and Town Center Subarea Plan to support and encourage the types of development desired by the community.

Consultant SCJ Alliance and the task force will conduct an open house in December, followed by the submittal of recommendations to the Mountlake Terrace Planning Commission and City Council for their consideration this winter.

Everyone is encouraged to participate in the discussion about the future of the community and the Town Center area.

You can learn more about the work of the task force here.