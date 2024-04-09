MLT Economic Development Strategy Business Workshop on April 30

Business personnel and entrepreneurs are invited to a Mountlake Terrace Economic Development Strategy Business Workshop on Tuesday, April 30.
Presented by Leland Consulting Group, the workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. April 30 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Avenue West, according to a news release.
“Mountlake Terrace is primed for big change in the coming years – what can the city do to ensure small business plays a major role in the next phase of Mountlake Terrace’s evolution,” the release said.
Participants are encouraged to provide critical feedback about the city’s 5-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan.
RSVP for the event here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.