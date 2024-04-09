MLT Economic Development Strategy Business Workshop on April 30

Business personnel and entrepreneurs are invited to a Mountlake Terrace Economic Development Strategy Business Workshop on Tuesday, April 30.

Presented by Leland Consulting Group, the workshop will be held from 6-8 p.m. April 30 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Avenue West, according to a news release.

“Mountlake Terrace is primed for big change in the coming years – what can the city do to ensure small business plays a major role in the next phase of Mountlake Terrace’s evolution,” the release said.

Participants are encouraged to provide critical feedback about the city’s 5-Year Economic Development Strategic Plan.

RSVP for the event here.