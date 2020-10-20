MLT Diversity Equity and Inclusion Commission’s first meeting Oct. 21

The City of Mountlake Terrace’s new Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission will its first meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Wedesday, Oct. 21. Due to the Governor’s proclamation prohibiting in-person meetings during Phase 2, the meeting will be held remotely via Zoom.

“At the first meeting, we will focus on orientation items for the new commission, discuss a future meeting schedule, and get to know each other,” said Community Relations Director Virginia Olsen. “We look forward to hearing new perspectives and working together to help our community become more informed and engaged.”

A link to the meeting agenda is posted on the DEI Commission’s webpage, www.cityofmlt.com/2084. And the public can sign up for text or email updates about DEI Commission meetings and events by clicking the large, circular “Notify Me” button just under the banner photo at www.cityofmlt.com. Once there, scroll down to Agenda Center and you can subscribe to notifications for the DEI Commission and have updates sent directly to your mobile phone or email.

The DEI Commission’s mission is to promote and embrace diversity through action, education, and guidance. The Commission will seek to foster an understanding that includes, accepts, respects and appreciates each individual member of our community.

To listen to the Oct. 21 meeting via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting online: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID (823 4625 9841) and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter password (10 21 20).

For more information about the DEI Commission, contact Virginia Olsen at volsen@mltwa.gov or visit www.cityofmlt.com/2084.