MLT Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission to meet Sept. 20

The City of Mountlake Terrace’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace City Hall. The meeting can also be viewed remotely via Zoom.

Among the items on the agenda:

– Presentation on Racial Equity Tool for the Mountlake Terrace Comprehensive Plan

– An update on the DEI consultant search

– A discussion and recommendation regarding DEI-related council proclamations and events/activities.

You can see the complete agenda here.

To attend the meeting via Zoom, go to zoom.us/join and enter this Meeting ID# 844 4902 2462 (same for all meetings). No passcode needed.

To listen to a meeting via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID# 844 4902 2462 (same for all meetings). No passcode needed.

Mountlake Terrace City Hall is located at 23204 58th Ave. W.,

Mountlake Terrace.