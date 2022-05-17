MLT Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission to meet May 18

With seven volunteer members, the City of Mountlake Terrace’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission seeks to foster an understanding that includes, accepts, respects and appreciates each community members. All are invited to join them at their next virtual meeting on Wednesday, May 18 beginning at 7 p.m.

To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782. To watch the meeting online: 1) Go to https://zoom.us/join; 2) Enter meeting ID 813 0437 9110 and click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); and 3) Enter passcode 051822.