MLT Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission to hold community listening sessions March 3, 6

The City of Mountlake Terrace’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission is hosting two listening sessions via Zoom to hear from the community: at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 and at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6.

To participate by telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 or to participate in the meeting online, go to https://zoom.us/join; Enter meeting ID: 860 9590 6457 for March 3 session or 876 9104 7064 for March 6 session; Click “join” (you will be prompted to install the Zoom application if you do not already have it); Enter passcode: 030321 for the March 3 meeting or 030621 for the March 6 meeting.

The intent of the listening sessions is to listen and learn, so the commissioners will not answer questions directly. To participate, use the “hand raise” tool within the Zoom program or press *9 to raise your hand if you are participating via phone. These actions will notify the commission that you would like to speak. When called upon, you will be unmuted and asked to state your name and address for the record. If you are participating by telephone, please press *6 when asked to unmute when it is your turn to speak.

You are welcome to share with the commission any other thoughts or ideas you have as it relates to diversity, equity and inclusion. Here are some ideas if you are not sure what to talk about: