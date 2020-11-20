MLT Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission selects leaders

The City of Mountlake Terrace Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission at its Nov. 18 meeting selected Karissa Richards as the chair and Saboora Deen as vice chair through the year 2021.

Following election of the chairs, the commission reviewed a draft public comment policy for regular meetings. Some minor revisions were requested, and the commission will consider an amended policy at its Dec. 16 meeting for approval. The commission also discussed additional ways the get community input through events and written comment.

The commission wrapped up its meeting with a brainstorming session on ideas to include in a workplan, such as education and recognition of the community’s diversity. City staff will organize the ideas for further review and discussion.

The DEI Commission meets monthly on the third Wednesdays at 7 p.m. via Zoom until in-person meetings are allowed. The meetings are recorded and posted online for viewing on the DEI Commission’s webpage: www.cityofmlt.com/2089.

For more information about the DEI Commission, contact City Clerk/Community Relations Director Virginia Clough at cityhall@mltwa.gov visit www.cityofmlt.com/2084.