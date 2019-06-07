MLT Dance Recital “Pacific Northwest Icons” set for June 15

The Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy is presenting “Pacific Northwest Icons,” a year-end dance recital, Saturday, June 15. The two different performances — at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. — will be full of Seahawks, salmon, Sasquatch and many other things about the Pacific Northwest including music from famous local artists. The recital will take place at the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater located at 21801 44th Ave. W.

Have you ever seen a dance about computer code or the Space Needle!? MLT Dance teachers have had a great time picking music from local artists, slides for projection, great costumes and created choreography to bring favorite Pacific Northwest things to the stage.

Check out the fun ideas and great performances by dancers ages 4 – adult in Ballet, Pointe, Jazz, Hip Hop, Tap, Lyrical, Irish Step and Flamenco.

While online ticket sales have ended, tickets will be available for $14 one hour before each show at the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater.