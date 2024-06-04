MLT dance recital celebrates ‘Happiness’

The Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy joyfully presents “Happiness is …,” the spring recital for the dance program of Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks.

Shows are at noon and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 8 at the Mountlake Terrace High School theater. Tickets are $18 and available online: https://mltdanceacademy.ticketspice.com/happiness-is.

Performances will encompass all the things that make MLT dancers and staff happy. This whimsical and uplifting 75-minute event will include dances about ice cream, friendship, cats, books, birthdays, sunshine, rain and more.

City staff have created choreographies for each of the classes participating, including Ballet, Irish Step Dance, Lyrical, Jazz and Tap, and for the little ones having their first stage experience.

Program Director Chloe Simanek and high school theater director Vincent Orduna have woven thoughtful movements into a professional and dramatic show.

“You’re warmly welcomed to enjoy our dance community’s expression of happiness,” Simanek said.