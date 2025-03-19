MLT Dance Academy’s ‘Spring Fling Fundraiser’ March 22

The Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy and the ROCKSTARS Performing Company will present the annual Spring Fling Fundraiser from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, March 22, at the Mickey Corso Community Clubhouse, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.

This semiformal event is part of the city’s recreation department and will feature dance performances, a ballroom dance lesson, an open dance floor, party games, a photo booth, a silent auction, raffle baskets, and snacks and drinks.

Ticket Pricing:

Individual ticket: $28

Block of four tickets: $24 per person

Block of six tickets: $20 per person

All proceeds go toward the dance academy’s youth scholarship fund, which covers expenses for several young aspiring dancers for an entire season.

Donations to the scholarship fund are accepted year-round via the Recreation Pavilion front desk staff.

Donate and buy tickets here.

More information on Mountlake Terrace dance programs can be found here.