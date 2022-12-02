MLT Dance Academy Winter Dance Concert Dec. 10

The City of Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy will be having its annual Winter Dance Concert at the Mountlake Terrace High School Theater at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. Performers range in age from 3.5 – adult.
You can buy tickets for this community theater performance through Brown Paper Tickets.
