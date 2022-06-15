MLT Dance Academy to hold recital June 18

The Mountlake Terrace Dance Academy will present its spring recital on Saturday, June 18.

This year’s theme is “The Elements,” a reflection on how air, earth, fire and water all affect us and become part of us. The focus is on “soft and thoughtful movement, as well as whimsical, flashy and bombastic fun,” said Chloe Davenport, Dance & Fitness Programmer.

Shows are at 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Shoreline Community College Theater. Tickets are available for $15 at www.etix.com/ticket/o/11435/mltdanceacademy.

The Dance Academy is one of the major programs at Mountlake Terrace Recreation & Parks. The school excels in Ballet, Irish Step, Jazz, Lyrical and Tap. Students range from four years old to adult, with a variety of experience levels.

Every piece for Saturday’s presentation was lovingly choreographed for each group, expressing the elements through movement, costume and music.

“Our community of dancers and excellent staff is proud to present live dance, in the theater again, for everyone to enjoy,” Davenport said.

For more information, contact Davenport at 425-640-3107 or cdavenport@mltwa.gov. To learn more about the Dance Academy, and future classes, visit mltrec.com.